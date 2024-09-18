iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Sold by Mondrian Investment Partners LTD

Mondrian Investment Partners LTD cut its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 88.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,557 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 318,012 shares during the period. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,179,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EFA. Rebalance LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rebalance LLC now owns 29,644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,322,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Schwab Charitable Fund raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Schwab Charitable Fund now owns 8,716 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $696,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC now owns 14,474 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Affiance Financial LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 17,073 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,363,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR now owns 5,333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. 79.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $81.73 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.57. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $65.68 and a 1 year high of $83.28.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

