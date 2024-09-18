iShares MSCI France ETF (NYSEARCA:EWQ) Shares Sold by Sun Life Financial Inc.

Sun Life Financial Inc. decreased its position in iShares MSCI France ETF (NYSEARCA:EWQ – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,050 shares during the period. iShares MSCI France ETF comprises 0.1% of Sun Life Financial Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Sun Life Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI France ETF were worth $2,250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pictet North America Advisors SA boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI France ETF by 186.5% in the 2nd quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA now owns 184,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,966,000 after purchasing an additional 120,016 shares in the last quarter. Idaho Trust Bank acquired a new position in iShares MSCI France ETF during the second quarter worth $2,070,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI France ETF by 12.7% in the second quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 235,268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,888,000 after acquiring an additional 26,478 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $848,000. Finally, Donald L. Hagan LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI France ETF during the second quarter worth $250,000.

iShares MSCI France ETF Price Performance

Shares of EWQ opened at $39.32 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI France ETF has a 1-year low of $33.66 and a 1-year high of $42.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.92. The stock has a market cap of $613.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.50 and a beta of 0.85.

iShares MSCI France ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI France ETF, formerly iShares MSCI France Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the French market, as measured by the MSCI France Index (the Index). The Index seeks to measure the performance of the French equity market.

