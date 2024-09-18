iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Stock Holdings Lifted by G2 Capital Management LLC OH

G2 Capital Management LLC OH boosted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 291,460 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 495 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF makes up 9.7% of G2 Capital Management LLC OH’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. G2 Capital Management LLC OH owned approximately 0.08% of iShares National Muni Bond ETF worth $31,055,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $25,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Slocum Gordon & Co LLP acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, ESL Trust Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $39,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA MUB opened at $108.58 on Wednesday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $100.78 and a 52 week high of $108.82. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $107.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.14.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

