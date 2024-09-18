iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Sold by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV reduced its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 499,364 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,014 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV owned about 0.19% of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF worth $182,023,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Nvwm LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 44.9% in the first quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 46.8% in the second quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

IWF stock opened at $366.02 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $256.01 and a 1-year high of $382.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $359.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $348.67. The firm has a market cap of $96.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

