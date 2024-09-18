iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) Shares Purchased by Wealth Alliance

Wealth Alliance boosted its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 62.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,329 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,741 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 78.6% during the first quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $48,000. 7.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SHV stock opened at $110.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.30. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $109.85 and a fifty-two week high of $110.61.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.4755 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

