IWG (LON:IWG) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $172.58

IWG plc (LON:IWG – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 172.58 ($2.28) and traded as low as GBX 172.20 ($2.27). IWG shares last traded at GBX 173.70 ($2.29), with a volume of 1,894,499 shares trading hands.

IWG Stock Down 1.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6,782.41, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of £1.74 billion, a PE ratio of -1,233.86, a PEG ratio of -5.59 and a beta of 2.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 172.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 181.13.

IWG Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be issued a $0.00 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. IWG’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -714.29%.

Insider Activity

About IWG

In other news, insider Francois Pauly acquired 10,000 shares of IWG stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 165 ($2.18) per share, with a total value of £16,500 ($21,796.57). Corporate insiders own 25.25% of the company’s stock.

IWG plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workspace solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers office, coworking and collaboration, flexible and scalable, meeting, and lounges spaces; workplace recovery; memberships workspaces; and reception services and conference products.

