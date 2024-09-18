JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST) Shares Purchased by Kooman & Associates

Kooman & Associates lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Free Report) by 6.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,644 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,918 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF accounts for approximately 0.7% of Kooman & Associates’ portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Kooman & Associates owned about 0.07% of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF worth $1,707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 10.9% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,757,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,201,000 after purchasing an additional 172,347 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co raised its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co now owns 1,456,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,892,000 after buying an additional 231,636 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 963,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,890,000 after purchasing an additional 170,642 shares during the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 892,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,307,000 after buying an additional 163,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 778,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,519,000 after acquiring an additional 95,378 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS JMST opened at $50.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.73.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Increases Dividend

About JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.1451 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This is a boost from JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF’s previous dividend of $0.14.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds with a weighted average maturity of two years or less. JMST was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

