Juggernaut Exploration Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JUGRF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Juggernaut Exploration Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JUGRF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 36,200 shares, a drop of 23.3% from the August 15th total of 47,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.8 days.

Juggernaut Exploration Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:JUGRF traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.08. The stock had a trading volume of 35,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,792. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.07. Juggernaut Exploration has a fifty-two week low of $0.05 and a fifty-two week high of $0.13.

Juggernaut Exploration Company Profile

Juggernaut Exploration Ltd. engages in the acquiring, exploring, and evaluating mineral resource properties in Canada. It primarily explores for gold, silver, platinum, platinum group elements, copper, lead, and zinc and other base metals, as well as sand, gravel, graphite, barite, and other industrial minerals and materials.

