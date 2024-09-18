Juggernaut Exploration Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JUGRF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Juggernaut Exploration Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JUGRF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 36,200 shares, a drop of 23.3% from the August 15th total of 47,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.8 days.
Juggernaut Exploration Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:JUGRF traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.08. The stock had a trading volume of 35,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,792. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.07. Juggernaut Exploration has a fifty-two week low of $0.05 and a fifty-two week high of $0.13.
Juggernaut Exploration Company Profile
