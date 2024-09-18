Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE) Sets New 12-Month High at $23.54

Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $23.54 and last traded at $23.45, with a volume of 572035 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.39.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KVUE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Kenvue in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Kenvue from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Kenvue from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Kenvue from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Kenvue from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kenvue presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.44.

Get Kenvue alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on KVUE

Kenvue Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.40.

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. Kenvue had a return on equity of 21.80% and a net margin of 7.23%. The business’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kenvue Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th were given a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. This is an increase from Kenvue’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 14th. Kenvue’s payout ratio is currently 105.13%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kenvue

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Kenvue by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 134,565,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,887,773,000 after acquiring an additional 25,238,112 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kenvue by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 166,789,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,579,294,000 after purchasing an additional 17,908,497 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Kenvue during the 4th quarter worth about $282,100,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Kenvue by 110.9% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 20,510,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,880,000 after purchasing an additional 10,783,258 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Kenvue by 16,051.1% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 9,813,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,600,000 after buying an additional 9,752,836 shares during the last quarter. 97.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kenvue Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kenvue Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kenvue and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.