Klabin S.A. (OTCMKTS:KLBAY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Klabin S.A. (OTCMKTS:KLBAY – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 25.0% from the August 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS KLBAY traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.28. The company had a trading volume of 743 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,617. Klabin has a 1-year low of $6.75 and a 1-year high of $9.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.03. The company has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 1.12.

Klabin (OTCMKTS:KLBAY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $934.43 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Klabin will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a $0.1199 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. This is an increase from Klabin’s previous dividend of $0.12. Klabin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.38%.

Klabin SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and exports packaging paper and sustainable paper packaging solutions in Brazil and internationally. The company engages in the planting of pine and eucalyptus; and forestry management business. It also produces and sells hardwood (eucalyptus), softwood (pine), and fluffed pulp; and paperboard, sackraft, Kraftliner paper, and recycled paper.

