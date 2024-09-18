Korn Ferry to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.37 (NYSE:KFY)

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 4th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.37 per share by the business services provider on Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 19th.

Korn Ferry has raised its dividend payment by an average of 28.1% annually over the last three years. Korn Ferry has a dividend payout ratio of 28.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Korn Ferry to earn $5.38 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.5%.

Korn Ferry stock opened at $73.13 on Wednesday. Korn Ferry has a fifty-two week low of $44.45 and a fifty-two week high of $75.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of 22.69 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is $69.86 and its 200-day moving average is $66.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.83.

Korn Ferry ( NYSE:KFY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 5th. The business services provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $682.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $663.84 million. Korn Ferry had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Korn Ferry will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target (up from $74.00) on shares of Korn Ferry in a report on Friday, June 14th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Korn Ferry from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Korn Ferry from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Korn Ferry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Korn Ferry has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.00.

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to recruit board level, chief executive, other senior executive, and general management talent of organizations.

