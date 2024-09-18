Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) Shares Purchased by E Fund Management Co. Ltd.

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR – Free Report) by 391.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 48,946 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,981 shares during the quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.08% of Kymera Therapeutics worth $1,461,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KYMR. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 3,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 7,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 45,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on KYMR shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Leerink Partners reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 9th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Pamela Esposito sold 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.28, for a total value of $651,780.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Pamela Esposito sold 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.28, for a total value of $651,780.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bruce Booth sold 453,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.21, for a total transaction of $17,345,811.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 723,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,635,229.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 495,605 shares of company stock valued at $19,303,364 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 15.82% of the company’s stock.

Kymera Therapeutics Price Performance

Kymera Therapeutics stock opened at $47.30 on Wednesday. Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.60 and a 12-month high of $50.19. The company has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.84 and a beta of 2.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $44.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.91.

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.10. Kymera Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 178.27% and a negative return on equity of 28.88%. The firm had revenue of $25.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.67) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 55.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kymera Therapeutics Profile

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis; STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases and fibrosis; and MDM2 program to treat hematological malignancies and solid tumors.

Recommended Stories

