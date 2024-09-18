L & S Advisors Inc Makes New Investment in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT)

L & S Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 7,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $640,000.
Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 9,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182 shares in the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC increased its position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,869,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 28,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,397,000 after purchasing an additional 3,189 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 71.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,922,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,136,000 after purchasing an additional 802,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,438,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,929,000 after buying an additional 305,404 shares during the last quarter.
VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Trading Down 0.2 %
Shares of BATS MOAT opened at $94.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $91.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.62. The company has a market cap of $16.00 billion, a PE ratio of 28.30 and a beta of 1.01.
About VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF
The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.
