L & S Advisors Inc Purchases New Position in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)

L & S Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,200 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $328,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 64.7% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,345 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,951,000 after purchasing an additional 2,885 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 29.3% during the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 50,097 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,307,000 after buying an additional 11,345 shares in the last quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CyberArk Software in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,605,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 58.3% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 33,255 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,830,000 after acquiring an additional 12,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of CyberArk Software in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,741,000. 91.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CyberArk Software Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of CYBR stock opened at $272.92 on Wednesday. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a 12-month low of $152.03 and a 12-month high of $293.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $268.78 and a 200-day moving average of $257.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -426.44 and a beta of 1.11.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CyberArk Software ( NASDAQ:CYBR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.14. CyberArk Software had a negative return on equity of 0.21% and a negative net margin of 1.53%. The firm had revenue of $224.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.58) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

CYBR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price target on CyberArk Software from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $310.00 target price on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price target on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $295.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on CyberArk Software from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CyberArk Software has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $290.83.

CyberArk Software Profile

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based identity security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager, which offers risk-based credential security and session; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide secure access to third-party vendors; Dynamic Privileged Access, a SaaS solution that provides just-in-time access to Linux Virtual Machines; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Secure Desktop, a solution that protects access to endpoints.

