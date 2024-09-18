L & S Advisors Inc Sells 114 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

L & S Advisors Inc lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,153 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 114 shares during the period. L & S Advisors Inc’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $1,032,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 5.2% during the second quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 64,136 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,728,000 after purchasing an additional 3,156 shares during the last quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC boosted its position in Invesco QQQ by 65.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 8,628 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,134,000 after buying an additional 3,428 shares during the last quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,206 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,285,000 after buying an additional 1,542 shares during the period. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 3.8% during the second quarter. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,311 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $628,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 104.9% during the second quarter. Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 2,395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226 shares during the period. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $473.49 on Wednesday. Invesco QQQ has a 1-year low of $342.35 and a 1-year high of $503.52. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $469.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $457.79.

Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend

About Invesco QQQ

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th were issued a $0.7615 dividend. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $3.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

