L & S Advisors Inc Takes $1.27 Million Position in Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX)

L & S Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 17,397 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,273,000. L & S Advisors Inc owned approximately 0.13% of Argan as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Argan in the 1st quarter valued at about $95,000. Quest Partners LLC raised its position in Argan by 3,321.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 1,916 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 1,860 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Argan by 84.6% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,457 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Argan during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $251,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in Argan during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $258,000. 79.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Argan from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on shares of Argan from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th.

Argan Stock Performance

AGX opened at $89.19 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.66. Argan, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.74 and a 52-week high of $95.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 31.74 and a beta of 0.51.

Argan (NYSE:AGX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The construction company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $227.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.05 million. Argan had a return on equity of 14.80% and a net margin of 6.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Argan Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 23rd were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 23rd. Argan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.70%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Argan

In other news, CEO David Hibbert Watson sold 15,134 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.79, for a total value of $1,177,273.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,449,830.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO David Hibbert Watson sold 15,134 shares of Argan stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.79, for a total transaction of $1,177,273.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,449,830.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James W. Quinn sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.68, for a total value of $896,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 70,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,315,444.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 83,539 shares of company stock worth $6,341,435 over the last quarter. 11.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Argan Company Profile

Argan, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, maintenance, project development, and technical consulting services to the power generation market. The company operates through Power Services, Industrial Services, and Telecom Services segments. The Power Services segment offers engineering, procurement, and construction, as well as designing, building, and commissioning of large-scale energy projects to the owners of alternative energy facilities, such as biomass plants, wind farms, and solar fields; and design, construction, project management, start-up, and operation services for projects with approximately 18 gigawatts of power-generating capacity.

Further Reading

