Laurence Charles Neil Blackall Sells 307,942 Shares of Pembroke VCT B (LON:PEMB) Stock

Pembroke VCT B (LON:PEMB – Get Free Report) insider Laurence Charles Neil Blackall sold 307,942 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 96 ($1.27), for a total value of £295,624.32 ($390,520.90).

Pembroke VCT B Price Performance

Shares of Pembroke VCT B stock opened at GBX 96 ($1.27) on Wednesday. Pembroke VCT B has a 52-week low of GBX 95.26 ($1.26) and a 52-week high of GBX 109 ($1.44). The firm has a market capitalization of £210.02 million, a PE ratio of -2,400.00 and a beta of -0.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 97.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 98.23.

Get Pembroke VCT B alerts:

Pembroke VCT B Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th will be paid a GBX 2 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a yield of 2.04%. Pembroke VCT B’s payout ratio is currently -12,500.00%.

Pembroke VCT B Company Profile

Pembroke VCT plc is a venture capital trust specializing in investments in any stage of businesses development including start-up to more mature businesses and established businesses. The fund usually invests in companies based in the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in companies that generate revenues more than £0.5 million.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pembroke VCT B Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pembroke VCT B and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.