Lingotto Investment Management LLP Has $135.22 Million Stock Position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Lingotto Investment Management LLP grew its position in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,866,040 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 46,202 shares during the period. Schlumberger makes up about 4.5% of Lingotto Investment Management LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Lingotto Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $135,220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 204.2% during the second quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 584 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 297.9% during the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 569 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 90.6% during the second quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 648 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

In other Schlumberger news, Director Vijay Kasibhatla sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.29, for a total value of $492,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,073,428.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Vijay Kasibhatla sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.29, for a total value of $492,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,073,428.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mogharbel Khaled Al sold 120,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.19, for a total value of $6,056,326.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 247,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,432,012.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 180,716 shares of company stock worth $9,048,624 in the last ninety days. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of SLB opened at $41.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Schlumberger Limited has a 1 year low of $38.66 and a 1 year high of $61.78. The firm has a market cap of $59.32 billion, a PE ratio of 13.79, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $44.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.52.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 21.92% and a net margin of 12.56%. The company had revenue of $9.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.54%.

SLB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America cut their target price on Schlumberger from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 15th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Schlumberger from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Schlumberger from $71.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Schlumberger from $77.00 to $70.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Schlumberger from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.72.

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

