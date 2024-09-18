Lingotto Investment Management LLP Has $8.38 Million Holdings in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Lingotto Investment Management LLP lifted its stake in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 56.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 94,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,831 shares during the quarter. CBRE Group comprises approximately 0.3% of Lingotto Investment Management LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Lingotto Investment Management LLP’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $8,382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harris Associates L P boosted its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 16,005,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,489,919,000 after acquiring an additional 683,225 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,146,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $636,847,000 after acquiring an additional 210,004 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,087,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $542,419,000 after acquiring an additional 53,142 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in CBRE Group by 164.1% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,505,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $419,387,000 after purchasing an additional 2,799,097 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in CBRE Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $381,164,000. Institutional investors own 98.41% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at CBRE Group

In other news, CFO Emma E. Giamartino sold 3,311 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.89, for a total value of $360,534.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,836,704.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, COO Vikramaditya Kohli sold 1,074 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.89, for a total transaction of $116,947.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 69,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,538,019.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Emma E. Giamartino sold 3,311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.89, for a total value of $360,534.79. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,836,704.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,232 shares of company stock valued at $3,058,787. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research upgraded CBRE Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on CBRE Group from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on CBRE Group in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. UBS Group decreased their target price on CBRE Group from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on CBRE Group from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.29.

CBRE Group Price Performance

Shares of CBRE stock opened at $118.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $109.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.63 and a 12 month high of $120.79. The company has a market capitalization of $36.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.81 and a beta of 1.40.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.12. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 2.79%. The company had revenue of $8.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 4.81 EPS for the current year.

CBRE Group Profile

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The Advisory Services segment offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices, and industrial and retail space; clients fully integrated property sales services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; clients commercial mortgage and structured financing services; originates and sells commercial mortgage loans; property management services, such as marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services on a contractual basis for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

Further Reading

