Lista DAO Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $62.73 Million (LISTA)

Lista DAO (LISTA) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 18th. One Lista DAO token can currently be bought for $0.34 or 0.00000571 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Lista DAO has traded up 3.8% against the dollar. Lista DAO has a total market cap of $62.73 million and approximately $8.63 million worth of Lista DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Lista DAO Token Profile

Lista DAO’s genesis date was August 18th, 2022. Lista DAO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 183,029,798 tokens. Lista DAO’s official Twitter account is @lista_dao. Lista DAO’s official website is lista.org. Lista DAO’s official message board is medium.com/@listadao. The Reddit community for Lista DAO is https://reddit.com/r/listadao and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Lista DAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lista DAO (LISTA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Lista DAO has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 183,046,702.44107676 in circulation. The last known price of Lista DAO is 0.34944642 USD and is up 6.38 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 102 active market(s) with $9,375,355.97 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://lista.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lista DAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lista DAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lista DAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

