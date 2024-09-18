Lmcg Investments LLC Cuts Stake in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Lmcg Investments LLC cut its holdings in shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,378 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 88 shares during the quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC’s holdings in Leidos were worth $1,514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LDOS. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Leidos in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its position in Leidos by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 9,007 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $975,000 after purchasing an additional 1,890 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Leidos by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,524 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Leidos during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Leidos in the fourth quarter worth approximately $202,191,000. 76.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on LDOS shares. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Leidos from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Leidos from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Leidos from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Citigroup upped their price target on Leidos from $165.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Leidos from $168.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.08.

Leidos Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE LDOS opened at $154.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $20.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $89.22 and a 1 year high of $159.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $150.87 and a 200 day moving average of $142.54.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The aerospace company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.06 billion. Leidos had a net margin of 2.72% and a return on equity of 28.40%. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.80 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 8.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Leidos Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Leidos’s payout ratio is presently 65.52%.

Insider Transactions at Leidos

In related news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.02, for a total transaction of $144,020.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,622,241.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.02, for a total value of $144,020.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,264 shares in the company, valued at $1,622,241.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert C. Kovarik, Jr. sold 1,059 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.23, for a total transaction of $153,798.57. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,082,689.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Leidos Profile



Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health segments. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

