Lmcg Investments LLC Has $2.64 Million Stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Lmcg Investments LLC lowered its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 43.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 67,374 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 51,890 shares during the period. Lmcg Investments LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $2,638,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Steph & Co. increased its holdings in Comcast by 154.6% in the 1st quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 611 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Comcast in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new position in Comcast in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Comcast by 204.7% during the second quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 777 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the period. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CMCSA shares. Macquarie restated a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Comcast from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.78.

Comcast stock opened at $39.28 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $154.12 billion, a PE ratio of 10.39, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $36.43 and a 1 year high of $47.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.67.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The cable giant reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $29.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.02 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 12.46% and a return on equity of 20.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 2nd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.80%.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

