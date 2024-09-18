Lmcg Investments LLC Purchases 16,940 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Lmcg Investments LLC grew its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,412 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,940 shares during the quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $12,480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 360.0% in the second quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 322 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 918.9% during the second quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 377 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Vima LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. 61.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:XOM opened at $114.22 on Wednesday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $95.77 and a 52 week high of $123.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $115.73 and a 200 day moving average of $115.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $450.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.00, a PEG ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.90.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $93.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.09 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 9.73%. The company’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.94 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.57%.

Several research firms have issued reports on XOM. Barclays cut their price target on Exxon Mobil from $147.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $124.00 to $121.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.24.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

