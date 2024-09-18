Lmcg Investments LLC Reduces Stock Position in Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX)

Lmcg Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX – Free Report) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,631 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 473 shares during the period. Lmcg Investments LLC’s holdings in Relx were worth $2,231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Relx by 75.3% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,296 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 1,416 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Relx by 105.9% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,426 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 6,390 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Relx in the fourth quarter valued at $126,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Relx by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,694,052 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $106,843,000 after purchasing an additional 94,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its position in shares of Relx by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 10,480 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668 shares in the last quarter. 15.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:RELX opened at $47.76 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Relx Plc has a 1-year low of $33.13 and a 1-year high of $48.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $46.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.51.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 2nd were given a $0.234 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 2nd.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Relx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 31st.

RELX PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.

