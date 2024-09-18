Lmcg Investments LLC Sells 40 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Lmcg Investments LLC cut its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 927 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 40 shares during the period. Lmcg Investments LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of APD. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 151.3% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 24,881 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,028,000 after purchasing an additional 14,981 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 67,507 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,355,000 after buying an additional 2,321 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 351,506 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $96,242,000 after buying an additional 5,502 shares during the period. Trilogy Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the first quarter worth about $2,625,000. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 126,928 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,753,000 after acquiring an additional 9,663 shares during the period. 81.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:APD opened at $291.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.81. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $212.24 and a 12-month high of $301.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $272.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $258.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 21.24%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be issued a $1.77 dividend. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 1st. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.90%.

APD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $291.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $310.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. UBS Group upped their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $276.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $323.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $297.40.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

