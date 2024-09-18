Lmcg Investments LLC Trims Stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Lmcg Investments LLC lessened its position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 12.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,011 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 574 shares during the quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $955,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Ecolab during the second quarter valued at $26,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ecolab in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Kings Path Partners LLC purchased a new position in Ecolab during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in Ecolab during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ecolab in the second quarter worth about $33,000. 74.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ecolab alerts:

Ecolab Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of Ecolab stock opened at $250.46 on Wednesday. Ecolab Inc. has a twelve month low of $156.72 and a twelve month high of $253.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company’s 50 day moving average is $243.99 and its 200 day moving average is $235.47. The company has a market cap of $71.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.13.

Ecolab Announces Dividend

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.01. Ecolab had a return on equity of 21.65% and a net margin of 10.95%. The firm had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 6.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 17th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.22%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Victoria Reich sold 393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $98,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,041 shares in the company, valued at $6,010,250. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Victoria Reich sold 393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $98,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,010,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David Maclennan purchased 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $240.41 per share, with a total value of $156,266.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 17,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,319,446.47. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $233.00 to $283.00 in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Citigroup raised Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $267.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Ecolab from $243.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Ecolab from $260.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Ecolab to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ecolab has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $257.73.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Ecolab

About Ecolab

(Free Report)

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Industrial; Global Institutional & Specialty; and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.