Lokken Investment Group LLC Purchases 2,919 Shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF)

Lokken Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF – Free Report) by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,113 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,919 shares during the quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $1,094,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $329,000. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 12,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $684,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,696,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,525,000 after acquiring an additional 642,409 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 60.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,681,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,861,000 after purchasing an additional 2,141,134 shares in the last quarter.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

BATS:CALF opened at $46.10 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $45.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.87. The firm has a market cap of $9.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 1.12.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Company Profile

The Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (CALF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer U.S. Small Cap Cash Cows index. The fund tracks an index of 100 companies out of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index selected and weighted by free cash flow. CALF was launched on Jun 16, 2017 and is managed by Pacer.

