Lokken Investment Group LLC Raises Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Lokken Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,302 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,443 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for about 2.7% of Lokken Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Lokken Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $5,699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.7% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 217,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,122,000 after buying an additional 11,706 shares in the last quarter. Argent Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 57,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,440,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 369,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,894,000 after acquiring an additional 42,047 shares during the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 17.3% in the second quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 31,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,358,000 after purchasing an additional 4,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial & Tax Architects LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3,289.9% in the 2nd quarter. Financial & Tax Architects LLC now owns 60,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,087,000 after buying an additional 58,362 shares during the last quarter.
Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance
Shares of VTI opened at $277.85 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $271.45 and a 200-day moving average of $263.62. The company has a market capitalization of $416.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $202.44 and a 1 year high of $279.78.
About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF
Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.
