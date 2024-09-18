Lokken Investment Group LLC Raises Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Lokken Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,302 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,443 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for about 2.7% of Lokken Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Lokken Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $5,699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.7% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 217,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,122,000 after buying an additional 11,706 shares in the last quarter. Argent Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 57,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,440,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 369,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,894,000 after acquiring an additional 42,047 shares during the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 17.3% in the second quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 31,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,358,000 after purchasing an additional 4,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial & Tax Architects LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3,289.9% in the 2nd quarter. Financial & Tax Architects LLC now owns 60,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,087,000 after buying an additional 58,362 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of VTI opened at $277.85 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $271.45 and a 200-day moving average of $263.62. The company has a market capitalization of $416.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $202.44 and a 1 year high of $279.78.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.