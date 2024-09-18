Lokken Investment Group LLC Sells 592 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Posted by on Sep 18th, 2024

Lokken Investment Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEUFree Report) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,684 shares of the company’s stock after selling 592 shares during the quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 190.0% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 75.8% in the first quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 97.7% during the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fairman Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF stock opened at $61.07 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $59.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.47 and a fifty-two week high of $61.83.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF

(Free Report)

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

Featured Articles

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.