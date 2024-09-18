Lokken Investment Group LLC Sells 592 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Lokken Investment Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,684 shares of the company’s stock after selling 592 shares during the quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 190.0% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 75.8% in the first quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 97.7% during the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fairman Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF stock opened at $61.07 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $59.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.47 and a fifty-two week high of $61.83.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

