Lumbard & Kellner LLC Sells 558 Shares of Alpha Architect Freedom 100 Emerging Market ETF (BATS:FRDM)

Lumbard & Kellner LLC trimmed its position in shares of Alpha Architect Freedom 100 Emerging Market ETF (BATS:FRDM – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 80,446 shares of the company’s stock after selling 558 shares during the quarter. Lumbard & Kellner LLC’s holdings in Alpha Architect Freedom 100 Emerging Market ETF were worth $2,841,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Alpha Architect Freedom 100 Emerging Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $336,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Alpha Architect Freedom 100 Emerging Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $514,000. Prism Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Alpha Architect Freedom 100 Emerging Market ETF by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Prism Advisors Inc. now owns 46,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after purchasing an additional 1,859 shares during the last quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Alpha Architect Freedom 100 Emerging Market ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 54,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,939,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its stake in Alpha Architect Freedom 100 Emerging Market ETF by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 108,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,671,000 after acquiring an additional 19,505 shares in the last quarter.

Get Alpha Architect Freedom 100 Emerging Market ETF alerts:

Alpha Architect Freedom 100 Emerging Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of FRDM stock opened at $35.04 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $828.70 million, a P/E ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.95 and a 200-day moving average of $34.50.

Alpha Architect Freedom 100 Emerging Market ETF Company Profile

The Freedom 100 Emerging Markets ETF (FRDM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. FDRM tracks an index that selects and weights exposure to emerging market equities based on personal and economic freedom metrics. FRDM was launched on May 23, 2019 and is managed by Alpha Architect.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRDM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alpha Architect Freedom 100 Emerging Market ETF (BATS:FRDM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha Architect Freedom 100 Emerging Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha Architect Freedom 100 Emerging Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.