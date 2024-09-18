Made Tech Group (LON:MTEC) Shares Up 10.4%

Made Tech Group Plc (LON:MTEC – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 10.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 18.35 ($0.24) and last traded at GBX 17.60 ($0.23). 431,746 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 37% from the average session volume of 681,801 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 15.94 ($0.21).

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “not rated” rating on shares of Made Tech Group in a research report on Thursday, June 27th.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 18.14 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 14.87. The firm has a market capitalization of £25.61 million, a PE ratio of -1,715.50 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.95.

Made Tech Group Plc provides digital, data, and technology services to the public sector in the United Kingdom. It offers digital delivery, embedded capabilities, data infrastructure and insights, and legacy application transformation services. The company provides services that enable central government, healthcare, and local government organizations to digitally transform.

