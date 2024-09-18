MagnetGold Trading 14% Lower This Week (MTG)

MagnetGold (MTG) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 18th. MagnetGold has a market capitalization of $11.77 million and $22.74 worth of MagnetGold was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MagnetGold token can now be purchased for $0.0432 or 0.00000072 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, MagnetGold has traded 14% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

MagnetGold Profile

MagnetGold was first traded on August 25th, 2021. MagnetGold’s total supply is 700,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 272,606,905 tokens. MagnetGold’s official website is mtggold.com/indexmain.html. MagnetGold’s official Twitter account is @ymagnetgold and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “MagnetGold is a Decentralized cryptocurrency on the Binance Smart Chain (BEP-20).

[Telegram](https://t.me/yourmagnetgold)[Medium](https://medium.com/@magnetgold)

[Whitepaper](https://www.cryptocompare.com/media/40484980/mtggold-whitepaper.pdf)”

MagnetGold Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MagnetGold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MagnetGold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MagnetGold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

