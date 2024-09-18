Maiar DEX Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $13.71 Million (MEX)

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 18th. One Maiar DEX token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Maiar DEX has traded 1.6% lower against the dollar. Maiar DEX has a total market cap of $13.71 million and $259,771.64 worth of Maiar DEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.54 or 0.00009296 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $59,679.08 or 1.00049656 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.11 or 0.00013596 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000067 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000965 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.54 or 0.00007611 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00007351 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000035 BTC.

MEX is a token. It was first traded on November 20th, 2021. Maiar DEX’s official Twitter account is @xexchangeapp and its Facebook page is accessible here. Maiar DEX’s official message board is t.me/xexchangeapp. The Reddit community for Maiar DEX is https://reddit.com/r/maiar_exchange and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Maiar DEX is xexchange.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “xExchange (MEX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the MultiversX platform. xExchange has a current supply of 0. The last known price of xExchange is 0.00000315 USD and is up 2.79 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $159,473.01 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xexchange.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maiar DEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maiar DEX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Maiar DEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

