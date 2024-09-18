Main Street Capital Co. (MAIN) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 20th

Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, August 5th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, September 27th. This represents a yield of 7.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 20th.

Main Street Capital has raised its dividend payment by an average of 18.7% annually over the last three years. Main Street Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 73.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Main Street Capital to earn $3.98 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.94 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 73.9%.

Main Street Capital Price Performance

Shares of MAIN opened at $50.05 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.78 and a 200-day moving average of $48.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 1.30. Main Street Capital has a twelve month low of $37.70 and a twelve month high of $52.39.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Main Street Capital ( NYSE:MAIN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.01. The firm had revenue of $132.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.62 million. Main Street Capital had a net margin of 87.58% and a return on equity of 14.41%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Main Street Capital will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Main Street Capital in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Main Street Capital from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.40.

Main Street Capital Company Profile

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm specializing in recapitalizations, management buyouts, refinancing, family estate planning, management buyouts, refinancing, industry consolidation, mature, later stage emerging growth.

Featured Stories

