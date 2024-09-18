Marks and Spencer Group (OTCMKTS:MAKSY) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by Barclays

Marks and Spencer Group (OTCMKTS:MAKSY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Barclays to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.
Marks and Spencer Group Stock Up 0.9 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:MAKSY opened at $9.88 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.54 and a 200-day moving average of $7.49. Marks and Spencer Group has a 12 month low of $5.22 and a 12 month high of $10.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.86.
About Marks and Spencer Group
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Marks and Spencer Group
- What is an Earnings Surprise?
- Boeing’s Setback Could Be Investors’ Big Opportunity: Here’s Why
- Technology Stocks Explained: Here’s What to Know About Tech
- What the Bulls and Bears Are Saying About NVIDIA Stock
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Box Office Revival: 3 Movie Theater Stocks Making a Comeback
Receive News & Ratings for Marks and Spencer Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marks and Spencer Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.