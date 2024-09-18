Marks and Spencer Group (OTCMKTS:MAKSY) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by Barclays

Marks and Spencer Group (OTCMKTS:MAKSY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Barclays to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

Marks and Spencer Group Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:MAKSY opened at $9.88 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.54 and a 200-day moving average of $7.49. Marks and Spencer Group has a 12 month low of $5.22 and a 12 month high of $10.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.86.

About Marks and Spencer Group

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. It operates through five segments: UK Clothing & Home, UK Food, International, Ocado, and All Other. The company offers protein deli and dairy; produce; ambient and in-store bakery; meals dessert and frozen; and hospitality and Food on the Move' products.

