Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) Declares $0.76 Quarterly Dividend

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 4th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.76 per share on Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 19th.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide has increased its dividend by an average of 75.5% per year over the last three years. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a dividend payout ratio of 41.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Marriott Vacations Worldwide to earn $7.42 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 41.0%.

Get Marriott Vacations Worldwide alerts:

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Stock Up 2.7 %

VAC opened at $73.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.81. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a 12 month low of $67.28 and a 12 month high of $108.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 2.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $77.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.54.

Insider Transactions at Marriott Vacations Worldwide

Marriott Vacations Worldwide ( NYSE:VAC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.89). The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 3.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.19 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Marriott Vacations Worldwide will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Marriott Vacations Worldwide news, insider Jason P. Marino bought 700 shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $69.00 per share, for a total transaction of $48,300.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 15,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,093,719. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on VAC shares. JMP Securities reduced their target price on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $115.00 to $90.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $128.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $106.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $108.00 to $96.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.45.

Read Our Latest Research Report on VAC

About Marriott Vacations Worldwide

(Get Free Report)

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related businesses, products, and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott Vacations Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott Vacations Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.