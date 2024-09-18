Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) Declares $0.76 Quarterly Dividend

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 4th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.76 per share on Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 19th.
Marriott Vacations Worldwide has increased its dividend by an average of 75.5% per year over the last three years. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a dividend payout ratio of 41.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Marriott Vacations Worldwide to earn $7.42 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 41.0%.
Marriott Vacations Worldwide Stock Up 2.7 %
VAC opened at $73.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.81. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a 12 month low of $67.28 and a 12 month high of $108.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 2.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $77.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.54.
Insider Transactions at Marriott Vacations Worldwide
In other Marriott Vacations Worldwide news, insider Jason P. Marino bought 700 shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $69.00 per share, for a total transaction of $48,300.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 15,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,093,719. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on VAC shares. JMP Securities reduced their target price on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $115.00 to $90.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $128.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $106.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $108.00 to $96.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.45.
About Marriott Vacations Worldwide
Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related businesses, products, and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management.
