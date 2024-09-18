Marsico Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Marsico Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 83.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,501 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 110,725 shares during the quarter. Marsico Capital Management LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $9,589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 1,152 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Aveo Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in S&P Global in the fourth quarter valued at $215,000. 9258 Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in S&P Global by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,758 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $774,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 75.7% during the 4th quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,354 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,018,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 936 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.60, for a total transaction of $3,385,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 154,912 shares in the company, valued at $74,915,443.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.60, for a total transaction of $3,385,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 154,912 shares in the company, valued at $74,915,443.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Edouard Tavernier sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.55, for a total transaction of $245,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,496,816.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 17,862 shares of company stock worth $8,645,727. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised S&P Global to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Bank of America increased their target price on S&P Global from $530.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $550.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of S&P Global from $535.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of S&P Global from $530.00 to $564.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $548.18.

Shares of SPGI stock opened at $522.41 on Wednesday. S&P Global Inc. has a one year low of $340.49 and a one year high of $528.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $496.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $453.28. The firm has a market cap of $163.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.17.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $4.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.37. S&P Global had a net margin of 25.03% and a return on equity of 13.03%. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 14.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th were issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 27th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.81%.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.

