Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) is Andar Capital Management HK Ltd’s 6th Largest Position

Andar Capital Management HK Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 12.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 67,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Marvell Technology accounts for about 6.6% of Andar Capital Management HK Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Andar Capital Management HK Ltd’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $4,718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MRVL. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 56.4% during the first quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 391 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 1,480.0% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 632 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. 83.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Marvell Technology alerts:

Insider Transactions at Marvell Technology

In related news, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.88, for a total value of $369,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 110,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,150,293.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Daniel Durn bought 1,425 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $70.21 per share, with a total value of $100,049.25. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,923 shares in the company, valued at $135,013.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.88, for a total value of $369,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 110,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,150,293.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 160,000 shares of company stock valued at $11,878,785 in the last quarter. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Marvell Technology Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MRVL opened at $72.77 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.07 and a 12 month high of $85.76.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.30. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 4.31% and a negative net margin of 18.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 11th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -21.24%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MRVL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TD Cowen upgraded Marvell Technology to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Marvell Technology from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Marvell Technology from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target (up previously from $90.00) on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.62.

View Our Latest Stock Report on MRVL

Marvell Technology Profile

(Free Report)

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRVL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.