Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Stake Boosted by First Washington CORP

First Washington CORP boosted its holdings in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 2.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 19,860 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. First Washington CORP’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $1,388,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC lifted its position in Marvell Technology by 56.4% in the 1st quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 391 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new stake in Marvell Technology in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in Marvell Technology during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in Marvell Technology by 1,480.0% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 632 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Stock Down 0.9 %

MRVL opened at $72.77 on Wednesday. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.07 and a twelve month high of $85.76. The firm has a market cap of $62.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.40, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.79.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

Marvell Technology ( NASDAQ:MRVL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.30. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 18.30% and a positive return on equity of 4.31%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 11th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is presently -21.24%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.75, for a total value of $100,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 113,253 shares in the company, valued at $7,559,637.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Marvell Technology news, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.88, for a total value of $369,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 110,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,150,293.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.75, for a total value of $100,125.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 113,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,559,637.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 160,000 shares of company stock valued at $11,878,785. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MRVL shares. StockNews.com raised Marvell Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Marvell Technology from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marvell Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.62.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

