MBX Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:MBX) Major Shareholder Life Sciences X. L.P. Frazier Purchases 625,000 Shares

MBX Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:MBX – Get Free Report) major shareholder Life Sciences X. L.P. Frazier purchased 625,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $10,000,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 4,552,774 shares in the company, valued at $72,844,384. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
MBX Biosciences Trading Down 0.7 %
MBX stock opened at $21.50 on Wednesday. MBX Biosciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.51 and a 1-year high of $26.08.
About MBX Biosciences
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than MBX Biosciences
- Investing in Commodities: What Are They? How to Invest in Them
- Galmed Pharmaceuticals Surges 400%: What’s Behind the Explosion?
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
- Gold Hits New All-Time Highs: 3 Stocks to Ride the Surge
- 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy
- Intel: Why It’s Time to Reconsider This Beaten-Down Chipmaker
Receive News & Ratings for MBX Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MBX Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.