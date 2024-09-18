MBX Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:MBX) Major Shareholder Life Sciences X. L.P. Frazier Purchases 625,000 Shares

MBX Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:MBX – Get Free Report) major shareholder Life Sciences X. L.P. Frazier purchased 625,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $10,000,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 4,552,774 shares in the company, valued at $72,844,384. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

MBX Biosciences Trading Down 0.7 %

MBX stock opened at $21.50 on Wednesday. MBX Biosciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.51 and a 1-year high of $26.08.

About MBX Biosciences

MBX Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of precision peptide therapies for the treatment of endocrine and metabolic disorders. Its lead product candidate is MBX 2109, a parathyroid hormone peptide prodrug, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial designed as a potential long-acting hormone replacement therapy for the treatment of chronic hypoparathyroidism.

