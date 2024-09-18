Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Buys 2,075 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,098 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 2,075 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $8,388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Adobe by 266.7% during the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the software company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 346.2% during the first quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 58 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new position in Adobe during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Steph & Co. grew its position in Adobe by 63.8% in the 1st quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 77 shares of the software company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in Adobe in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Price Performance

ADBE stock opened at $515.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $551.66 and a 200-day moving average of $519.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $228.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.29. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $433.97 and a 12 month high of $638.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Insider Buying and Selling

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 12th. The software company reported $4.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.53 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.37 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 24.86% and a return on equity of 40.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.26 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 14.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $564.60, for a total value of $85,254.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,579,186.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $564.60, for a total transaction of $85,254.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,579,186.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 97 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $537.00, for a total transaction of $52,089.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,501,989. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,259 shares of company stock worth $14,855,543 over the last ninety days. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ADBE. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Melius Research restated a “hold” rating and issued a $510.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research note on Monday, June 10th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on Adobe from $640.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Adobe from $525.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $570.00 to $580.00 in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $606.58.

About Adobe

(Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

