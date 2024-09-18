Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co Has $9.04 Million Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co increased its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 12.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,015 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $9,039,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,353,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,296,641,000 after buying an additional 129,216 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 29,029,953 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,583,372,000 after buying an additional 96,479 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,139,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,406,471,000 after buying an additional 173,108 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,069,840 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,022,488,000 after buying an additional 165,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,020,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $740,225,000 after buying an additional 119,326 shares during the last quarter. 70.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Caterpillar

In other news, Director Gerald Johnson acquired 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $338.59 per share, with a total value of $33,859.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $962,272.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Caterpillar news, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 3,185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.36, for a total value of $1,119,081.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 33,442 shares in the company, valued at $11,750,181.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gerald Johnson bought 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $338.59 per share, for a total transaction of $33,859.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $962,272.78. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,668 shares of company stock valued at $2,665,760 over the last three months. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Caterpillar Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of CAT opened at $353.81 on Wednesday. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12 month low of $223.76 and a 12 month high of $382.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $341.63 and its 200-day moving average is $344.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $173.03 billion, a PE ratio of 15.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $5.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.53 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $16.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.91 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 16.58% and a return on equity of 59.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.55 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 21.88 EPS for the current year.

Caterpillar announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, June 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the industrial products company to buy up to 12.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on CAT. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $315.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $399.00 target price (up from $390.00) on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $336.31.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

Featured Articles

