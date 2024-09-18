Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co Purchases 2,927 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co grew its position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 12.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,828 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,927 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $3,251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EOG. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in EOG Resources by 59.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 25,420,916 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $3,074,660,000 after purchasing an additional 9,455,621 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 4,948,119 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $598,475,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029,727 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in EOG Resources by 7.1% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,564,463 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,478,401,000 after acquiring an additional 766,056 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in EOG Resources by 1.3% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 28,889,715 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $3,693,261,000 after purchasing an additional 373,365 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 237.9% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 487,920 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $61,741,000 after purchasing an additional 343,527 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 11,037 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.50, for a total transaction of $1,429,291.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,615,375. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 11,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.50, for a total value of $1,429,291.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 74,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,615,375. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.48, for a total value of $505,920.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 35,058 shares in the company, valued at $4,434,135.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,537 shares of company stock valued at $2,751,612 over the last quarter. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EOG opened at $123.19 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $125.80 and its 200 day moving average is $126.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $70.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.73, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.28. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $108.94 and a 12-month high of $139.67.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The energy exploration company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $6.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.07 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 30.33% and a return on equity of 25.42%. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.49 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 17th will be given a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 17th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 28.75%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on EOG. Truist Financial cut their price target on EOG Resources from $136.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 price target on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Friday, June 14th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $166.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $139.00 to $125.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, EOG Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.58.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

