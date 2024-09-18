Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Grows Stock Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 764,343 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,856 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $94,626,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. True Vision MN LLC purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter worth $436,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 8.2% in the second quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 10.6% in the second quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 17,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,116,000 after buying an additional 1,641 shares during the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 161.5% in the second quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 3,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 8.8% in the second quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 85,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,534,000 after purchasing an additional 6,894 shares in the last quarter. 76.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Merck & Co., Inc. Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of MRK stock opened at $118.30 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $118.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $124.44. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $99.14 and a 12-month high of $134.63. The firm has a market cap of $299.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 131.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.39.

Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.12. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 40.69% and a net margin of 21.99%. The firm had revenue of $16.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($2.06) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 8.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 342.22%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MRK shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $132.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Bank of America reduced their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $148.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Merck & Co., Inc. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.58.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes under the Keytruda, Bridion, Adempas, Lagevrio, Belsomra, Simponi, and Januvia brands, as well as vaccine products consisting of preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines under the Gardasil/Gardasil 9, ProQuad, M-M-R II, Varivax, RotaTeq, Live Oral, Vaxneuvance, Pneumovax 23, and Vaqta names.

Further Reading

