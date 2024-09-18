Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Has $85.61 Million Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 547,315 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,419 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Chevron were worth $85,611,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CVX. Berkshire Hathaway Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 126,093,326 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $18,808,081,000 after buying an additional 15,845,037 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in Chevron by 43.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,513,887 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,314,070,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700,289 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 55.5% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,537,859 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,335,492,000 after purchasing an additional 3,048,819 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 68,604.0% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 1,207,817 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $180,158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wulff Hansen & CO. lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 15,542.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 1,175,653 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $183,896,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168,137 shares during the last quarter. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chevron Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of CVX stock opened at $143.46 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $148.69 and a 200-day moving average of $154.61. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $135.37 and a 52-week high of $171.70. The stock has a market cap of $262.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.09.

Chevron Announces Dividend

Chevron last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $2.93 by ($0.38). Chevron had a return on equity of 13.70% and a net margin of 9.31%. The business had revenue of $51.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.08 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 11.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.54%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.98%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on CVX. Wolfe Research began coverage on Chevron in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on Chevron from $203.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $183.00 to $167.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $205.00 to $189.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Chevron from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $182.88.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

