Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 9.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,344,478 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,704,132 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises approximately 4.7% of Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV owned about 1.69% of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $1,857,893,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. First Community Trust NA purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Vima LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AGG stock opened at $101.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $99.80 and a 200 day moving average of $97.88. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $91.58 and a 52 week high of $102.04.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

