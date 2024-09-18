Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 6.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 993,311 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,611 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV owned approximately 0.15% of iShares Gold Trust worth $42,800,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IAU. Aveo Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 258,376 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,084,000 after acquiring an additional 39,780 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its position in iShares Gold Trust by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 14,863 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC grew its position in iShares Gold Trust by 71.9% during the 4th quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 15,260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 6,383 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its position in iShares Gold Trust by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 984,839 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,438,000 after purchasing an additional 108,350 shares during the period. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC grew its position in iShares Gold Trust by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 22,613 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $882,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.67% of the company’s stock.

iShares Gold Trust Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of IAU opened at $48.52 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $46.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.60. iShares Gold Trust has a fifty-two week low of $34.35 and a fifty-two week high of $48.91.

iShares Gold Trust Company Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

See Also

