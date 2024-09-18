Mereo BioPharma Group (NASDAQ:MREO) Shares Gap Up to $3.95

Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ:MREO – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.95, but opened at $4.12. Mereo BioPharma Group shares last traded at $4.17, with a volume of 194,937 shares.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MREO shares. Baird R W upgraded shares of Mereo BioPharma Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Mereo BioPharma Group in a research report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Mereo BioPharma Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Mereo BioPharma Group in a report on Thursday, June 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Leerink Partners boosted their price target on shares of Mereo BioPharma Group from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.50.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.61.

In other Mereo BioPharma Group news, insider John A. Lewicki sold 7,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.69, for a total value of $27,365.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 65,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $242,016.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider John A. Lewicki sold 7,416 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.69, for a total value of $27,365.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 65,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,016.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Denise Scots-Knight sold 40,712 shares of Mereo BioPharma Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.69, for a total transaction of $150,227.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 801,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,958,608.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 233,495 shares of company stock worth $980,763. Corporate insiders own 4.13% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Mereo BioPharma Group by 70.9% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 6,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,887 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in Mereo BioPharma Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mereo BioPharma Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in Mereo BioPharma Group by 581,066.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 17,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 17,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Index Fund Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Mereo BioPharma Group during the first quarter valued at $99,000. 62.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mereo BioPharma Group plc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for the treatment of oncology and rare diseases in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It develops Etigilimab (MPH-313), an antibody T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of tumors.

