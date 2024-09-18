Meridian Wealth Partners LLC Has $25.80 Million Stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX)

Meridian Wealth Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Free Report) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,014,974 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,725 shares during the quarter. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF accounts for approximately 4.6% of Meridian Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $25,801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $103,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $119,000.

Get Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

DFAX stock opened at $26.12 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a PE ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 0.82. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 52 week low of $21.39 and a 52 week high of $26.61. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.62.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Profile

The Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in non-US companies around the globe, with a focus on small- cap stocks. DFAX was launched on Mar 6, 2008 and is managed by Dimensional.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.