Meridian Wealth Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Meridian Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,936 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 92 shares during the quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 37.0% during the 2nd quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 14,286 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,072,000 after buying an additional 3,858 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 2,959 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $636,000 after buying an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 297,472 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $63,959,000 after buying an additional 2,201 shares in the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,778 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,198,000 after buying an additional 2,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DHK Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. DHK Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 26,963 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,797,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. 42.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

Shares of GLD stock opened at $237.34 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $227.88 and its 200 day moving average is $218.27. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $168.30 and a 12 month high of $239.28.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

